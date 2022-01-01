TRIO Adult Educational Opportunity Center

TRIO AEOC serves qualified adults, college students, and high school seniors residing in or considering school in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, Wyoming, Allegany, and Cattaraugus counties of New York. We provide a variety of educational and financial services to help participants further their educations and careers at NO COST! While we are hosted at SUNY Genesee Community College, participants do not need to be affiliated with SUNY GCC to receive our free services. We help participants attend any school or program they choose!