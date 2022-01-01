Tamira Williams

I am Tamira and I would like to introduce myself and my business. I am the owner of African Crystal Goddess Apothecary. An online apothecary based in Florida and driven to assist all who are on their individual spiritual journey. I am a one woman show providing herbs, crystals, spiritual tools and various other items and services. After years of experiencing numerical synchronicities I want to introduce my beloved Divine Message Candles. They are designed to remind you that The Divine is communicating with you through synchronic messages. Your Guides and Angels are with you, ready to work with you to focus your intentions to manifest the best new beginning for you.