AFTERLŸFE

Born Axel Allah Carter From Atlanta,Georgia — The 19 year old Georgia State University drop-out rose to prominence for his underground “Icytwat” & “PluggNb” music production as well as his lavish and flashy style on social media. Late 2022, Axel scored a publishing deal with Interscope Records & signed with Wilhelmina Models. Axel’s debut single is set to be released very soon.