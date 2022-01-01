Ageless Living
Heal Thyself Sunday
Monthly Event at Rapha Art Life Center featuring our healing elixirs, lectures, yoga, meditation, massage, sound healing and more.
Gracilaria Beauty Bars
Naturally made to nourish, tighten, and moisturize the skin to give that natural glow.
Crystal Healing Party ATL
Come join us for a divine evening of Crystal and Sound healing by some very skilled healers in our community. This event will start off with a cleaning and grounding ritual, followed by yoga and a sacred crystal infused cacao ceremony. We will then go into learning and working with the power of crystals and activating them with affirmations. Once your crystals are charged, they will be used to activate your energy in our sacred sound bath, etc.