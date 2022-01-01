Crystal Healing Party ATL

Come join us for a divine evening of Crystal and Sound healing by some very skilled healers in our community. This event will start off with a cleaning and grounding ritual, followed by yoga and a sacred crystal infused cacao ceremony. We will then go into learning and working with the power of crystals and activating them with affirmations. Once your crystals are charged, they will be used to activate your energy in our sacred sound bath, etc.