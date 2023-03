A Healthier You, Inc.

Established in 2020, A Healthier You, Inc. (AHY) is a 501 (c)(3), an organization that provides holistic mind-body services to individuals and communities desiring to create a healthier version of themselves. The vision for AHY is for individuals to be healthy, mentally, spiritually, financially, physically, emotionally, and socially. We desire to create a community of healthy and mindful individuals.