Connect with me

Hello, my name is Alexis Lamancusa I’m an Allstar cheerleader at flipping out tumbling. I’m also an ambassador for subzero bows you can use code “AlexisL” for 10% off your next order.the teams I am on this year at flipping out tumbling is Queens(s4) and J-squad(j4).thank you for reading if you have any other questions you can email me 📧 or dm me. Thanks!