Alexis Richardson Hair

Are you ready for a new 1:1 luxury in salon experience? Alexis Richardson welcomes you to her brand new suite located inside Eastside Sola Salon Studios. She has been a licensed cosmetologist since 2006 and specializes in grey coverage, balayage highlights, and Keratin Smoothing treatments. If you have been seeking a tranquil salon setting where you are listened to, valued and pampered, ,Alexis Richardson hair is the place for you. When you are in this space, you are free to clear your mind, simply relax and leave with gorgeous hair.