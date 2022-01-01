Alineh Davidian

Welcome! So happy to have you here, I'm Alineh! I'm a singer-songwriter, business owner, and content creator based in LA. I help resilient women take action to create a lifestyle that they'd never want to snooze through! Below you can find all things music, beauty, content creating and an opportunity for you to experience a 1-1 mentorship with me. I look forward to connecting more with you!