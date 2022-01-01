Alison Vaughn, TV Host

Alison Vaughn is an award winning entrepreneur, and founder and CEO of Jackets for Jobs, Inc., Jackets for Jobs is an award winning nonprofit organization that provides employment etiquette, career skills training and professional clothing to low-income individuals. 2018 & 2019 the organization received the high honor of being one of the BEST and BRIGHTEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN METRO DETROIT. Since opening its doors in 2000, Jackets for Jobs has assisted more than 28,000 individuals in their pursuit of employment. This high profile organization has been recognized by ABC’s “The View,” NBC’s “Today Show” and Oprah’s O Magazine. In 2007, Jackets for Jobs caught the attention of retail giant T.J. Maxx with whom the organization has since partnered. In 2013, Jackets for Jobs opened an office in Botswana (Africa). Vaughn represented the organization on the floor of the NASDAQ where she rang the closing bell in 2006 and 2014.