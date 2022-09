Lauren Margaret

Located in the heart of the North Loop, my team is focused on elevating the lifestyle and interiors of our clients. When asked why I decided to begin my design business alongside real estate, my response is simple: I want people to love where they live on any budget and in any space. Combining my professions as a Realtor and Designer I can offer a holistic experience by either helping you enjoy your space or highlight its best features to get top dollar for your home.