Meditation in the Park: Wednesdays at 630pm
Settle into your heart space to discover a more peaceful mind and nourish your body with this mid-week evening meditation. Join us under the large shaded trees along Cedar River at a hidden gem in downtown Renton. Registration through Renton Community Center. Bring a yoga mat or blanket for your practice.
Let There Be Light Day Retreat: July 30th, 2022
Unburden your life with powerful group alignment, guided lightwork, creative practices, embodiment, and the alchemy of nature. Follow your intuition and click the link above if this calls to your heart.
Summer Alchemy Meditations: 11am on Saturdays
Release and recharge with an intuitively guided meditation as you begin your weekend. Connect to your innermost nature, melt body tension, grow your awareness, and let go of stuck thoughts, emotions, & energies. Meet us by a stunning green belt on a privately landscaped patio (weather pending). This meditation circle meets once a month on Saturdays this summer. 2 Registration options: 1) Website registration with credit/ debit card. $15.00. 2) Venmo registration & payment to @Amy-Taylor-150.
Feminine Alchemy: The Village
A free online community to be witnessed, held, and encouraged as you redefine yourself and learn how to live awake.