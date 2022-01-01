Andrew Cuffy

Since he could ever remember the spirit of entrepreneurship had been instilled in Andrew Anthony Cuffy from an early age. Son of a Jamaican father and Trinidadian mother, He watched as members of his West Indian family created a viable living for themselves in the States with their own restaurants, music bands and convenient stores. From that onset, Andrew knew he wanted to work for himself and help others do the same. Now in his early 40's, the Delaware State University college graduate utilizes the lessons in life he's experienced through his upbringing in the urban city of Wilmington, Delaware coupled with the family values instilled in him from his grandparents to inspire, motivate and encourage others to become financially liberated. It is from this desire for wealth and success that he birthed Future Millionaires International, Inc. FMI (as it is referred to in short) is the foundation for teaching people how we can break the gap on generational poverty by helping each other become more aware of how important it is to overstand financial wellness. Andrew and his FMI Money Team all look forward to coaching and mentoring you towards being as successful as you desire to be. Join Andrew and his FMI Money Team as we work together to help eradicate debt, build wealth and preserve capital in order to create a legacy filled with success, happiness, love, peace and time freedom for families across the world.