Angela Demaris

I am proud to call the Hudson Valley my home where I have lived and worked my entire life. I have helped thousands of families achieve their homeownership dreams. With a knowledge in all aspects of mortgage finance VA, FHA, USDA, New Construction and Renovation financing (VA renovation, FHA 203k, Conventional Renovation) I am here to help. It’s about seeing the big picture and making sure you make the right decision for your finances, not just for today but for the future. Buying a home should be fun and one of the best experiences of your life. My team is here to serve you and create a package just for you. Like your fingerprint your situation is unique, and you should have a custom fit for your financing. We are here to give you all the information and options, so you are able to choose the right finance package for you