Apollo Auto - Used Vehicles

We're a family owned car dealer/broker serving the Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Our focus is on helping our customers purchase reliable cars . We'll be happy to work with you in purchasing your next vehicle. We can finance most of our customers, including repossession, bankruptcy, new jobs, etc. Visit us at www.ApolloAuto.US or for immediate assistance, call us at (805) 404-3873.