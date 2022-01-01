Makenzie McPhee

Hi! Nice to meet you. My name is Makenzie and I have experience teaching swim lessons to students of all ages. I have been swimming since the age of six and been competitively swimming for a while now. I have been a certified lifeguard, swim instructor, and I have coached a swim team. I have taught it all from the basics of swimming to stroke development to water survival. I have experience teaching water aerobics classes and taught children on the spectrum to swim. Swimming is a hobby of mine and I look for every opportunity to share my water knowledge and skills. I believe that swimming is a survival skill that everyone should know.