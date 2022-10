Lily Morbe

Greetings from Arise and Shine Braiding My name is Lily Morbe, the owner of this hair braiding business. I have been braiding hair since I was a child, however professionally I started braiding hair since 2002 and been in love with the business since. Arise and shine braiding is a vision that I believe will prosper with the talents that God has given me. I am excited to work with you all, it is my goal to satisfy your needs as the customer.