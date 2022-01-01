Art Buffet
Choose the art activity you'd like by clicking the link below. You can pick and choose from the different techniques below, or combine them to create something unique.
Alcohol Ink Flow Art
Dance with color using vibrant alcohol inks. Drip, mix, blow, stamp, and dot your designs.
Create a Collage
French for "to cut," collage uses paper images glued to a surface to create a new composition.
Watercolor
Learn the basics on how to get started, and choose from a variety of projects from flowy to precise.
Body Art
Learn how to use our water-activated body paints, tattoos, and hair tinsel. You are the masterpiece!