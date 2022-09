ARTWALK GARDINER

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19th, 2022 5:00-8:30pm ARTWALK GARDINER was formally launched in the fall of 2005 by Artdogs Studios and a handful of artists in Gardiner, ME. Our mission is to increase community awareness and appreciation of the visual arts, to encourage interaction and familiarity among local artists and the general public, to provide artists with a supportive network and to foster the creative economy through regular art exhibitions and events in historic downtown Gardiner.