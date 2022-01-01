Ashleigh Ewald

As class president, I will work with the administration on improving the flexibility of the core program, help students with student loans, and create volunteer events that will increase student involvement. Candidacy should be about contributing to the public good, not personal gain. Please find my profile here to present my past experiences and work and why I am the most qualified candidate for the class of 2025. My passion for politics and social change can be traced back to my active community involvement in middle and high school. Whether it was being an active student leader, involved in my Immigration Advocacy Organization, volunteering, creating a podcast to give voice to students learning in cooperative settings, becoming a published writer on social issues, self-development, and appearing on TV discussing prominent topics. As an aspiring politician, I hope to become the type of leader that I wish there were more of today. -Thank you for reading!