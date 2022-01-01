Freyah Love Marie
Hi! I am a Freyah Love, a small business tarot reader just starting out :)! Follow me on Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter to see what the stars are trying to tell ya! You can request a private personal reading down below!! 💗✨ Thank you for all your looove and support!!
HELP DAWSON FEEL COMFORTABLE IN THEIR BODY
Hi Friends! Dawson has been transitioning for two years and is so close to feeling comfortable in their body & we need your help, please help sharer their go-fund-me or donate if you're feeling generous! Thank you so much for all of your help! <3
Top Surgery Support Link
Show your support & get your T-shirts here to help fund Dawson + Niko's Top Surgery this fall!
Instagram!!
Stay up to date w/ the AstroWitxhBitxh Family, pick a cards, and lives all archived here!!
It’s My Last 24 Hour Playfest!!
24 Hour Playfest Zoom style. Written, directed, and performed in under 12 hours during quarantine 💗
One Act Playfest 2021
One Act Playfest features young Columbia College Chicago theater artists and playwrights original works composed during J-term of 2021!