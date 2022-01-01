Atari Slim

Tyghe Lyons professionally known as Atari Slim. Is an American rapper born in Bay St. louis, Mississippi. Although he spent a majority of his childhood in Louisiana immersing himself in the rich culture and music, but he still credits his upbringing and moral foundation to his place of birth. Atari plans to share his story on his upcoming project set to release 05/22/2022 and explain what it means to a BackATown Baby.