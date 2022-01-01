A Treasured Moment By Martha LLC
We are a full event planning company including different types of services for your convenience, offering full management service, destinations weddings and travel logistics, flower designs and decorations, cruises, site inspection of venues and negotiations. Honeymoon packages and any type of rentals for your event. We will make sure that your wedding or any event we organize on your behalf become a complete success.
