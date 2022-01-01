ATP360 BHAM

Hello from ATP360!! You recently #EXPERIENCED360 on our 360 Booth and we’re hoping you had a great time!! 🤗We surely did!! 🕺🏾If you have a moment, please leave us a public Facebook review about your experience! (LINK BELOW) 📲 Visit our website www.ATP360BHAM.com for more info on services and booking! 💰Mention code REVIEWS and get 10% off your rental! 💰 See if you were posted on our socials! @ATP360BHAM ON ALL PLATFORMS 📲📲📲