Jessa Lael Duncan
Hello. We would like to welcome everyone to the Momprenuer Baby Shower Registry for Jessa Lael Duncan. We are super excited for our bundle of joy to arrive and embark on this journey with us. We are so excited that we wanted to include our friends and family and share that joy with you. Below is the list of links to the places of registry. There are only a few items left we need to get for our beautiful baby girl. At this time, we are asking for kind donations in gift cards with a minimum of $20. Please reach out to us if you have questions for where to send. Jessa is leaping for joy already saying enjoy and thank you in advance for anything you can do.
Diapers
“TinkyPoo Diapers is a new vision where seeing yourself makes all the difference.” Buying these diapers in particular will help with the entrepreneurial wealth of this really amazing company I have discovered that is also Black Owned. Being a entrepreneur myself, I’d like to see their continued success. Please help me in supporting them as you will also be helping Baby Jessa. Thank you so much for your help.
Formula Maker
Take the hassle out of feeding your bundle of joy by embracing your natural beauty with this newly discovered, ultimate comfort, all day wearable, better way to Breast Pump device. It pumps, catches and stores the milk for you so it’s easily ready for the baby and is a great time saver. Thank you so much for your help.
Air Purifier
Many of you know breathing quality air is one of the 5 most important elements in nature to having good, quality health. Did you know, indoor air can be even more polluted than outdoor air. This KenkoAir Purifier, captures up to 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles in the air! This means it removes 57% more than others. I’d love to focus on ensuring that Jessa gets to keep her body/breathing at its healthiest the way nature intended. Thank you so much for your help.
Undecided Where To Help: A Momprenuer Donation
Welcome! Many of you may know or may not know, I am an up and coming entrepreneur. My name is Aziza The Wellness Coach born in Ohio. I am Certified Owner and President of 6:11 Fitness. With our bundle of joy on the way, and this pandemic still very much in play, it will be challenging to keep all entities of the business afloat. If you have been following my journey with us and would like to help support the continued success of 6:11 Fitness, please click this link to donate.