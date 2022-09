Teflonfrm1200

Teflonfrm1200 also known as “Babysniipee” is an rising 19 year old rapper who is born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey. Babysniipee and his team TerrorSquad, have a plan which involves changing the game in Jersey Drill with setting trends and inspiring upcoming New Jersey artists to stick to their sound and not feeling like they have to switch up for anyone.