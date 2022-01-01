Backcountry X HOKA
HOKA Brand & Product Information
HOKA Brand History
The HOKA Experience
If you relay any information to customers about what makes HOKA unique, it should be these three features
GLIDE SHOES
Signature HOKA Cushion, Soft, Road Shoes
Arahi 6
Lightweight stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, early stage Meta-Rocker, APMA approved
Gaviota 3
Max cushioned stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, think Bondi with stability, APMA approved
FLY SHOES
Responsive, Lightweight, Fast
Carbon X 2
Carbon fiber plated, lightweight, responsive Profly midsole, made for competitive training & racing
SKY SHOES
High Cushion, Lightweight, Trail Running & Hiking
Challenger ATR 6
ATR=All Terrain, think the Clifton with 4mm all terrain traction on the outsole, APMA approved
Speedgoat 4
High cushioned trail shoe made for technical terrain, Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole, 5mm lugs