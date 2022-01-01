Kristie Metcalf's Avatar

Kristie Metcalf

Bad Apple is not what it seems, because it is NOT bad at all in fact. It’s the exact opposite. For me I know exactly what it is like to be labeled as a bad apple, black sheep or just misunderstood in general so Bad Apple is a place for US, for YOU, for everyone really. Because there are NO bad apples, people have labeled me as they choose but they cannot take away my talent and here I don’t care about your flaws, mistakes, or past. Here at 𝔅𝔞𝔡 𝔞𝔭𝔭𝔩𝔢 it’s just you, me and my chair. 𝔑𝔬𝔴 𝔩𝔢𝔱𝔰 𝔎𝔦𝔩𝔩 𝔰𝔬𝔪𝔢 𝔥𝔞𝔦𝔯 !!

