Kristie Metcalf

Bad Apple is not what it seems, because it is NOT bad at all in fact. It’s the exact opposite. For me I know exactly what it is like to be labeled as a bad apple, black sheep or just misunderstood in general so Bad Apple is a place for US, for YOU, for everyone really. Because there are NO bad apples, people have labeled me as they choose but they cannot take away my talent and here I don’t care about your flaws, mistakes, or past. Here at π” π”žπ”‘ π”žπ”­π”­π”©π”’ it’s just you, me and my chair. 𝔑𝔬𝔴 𝔩𝔒𝔱𝔰 π”Žπ”¦π”©π”© 𝔰𝔬π”ͺ𝔒 π”₯π”žπ”¦π”― !!