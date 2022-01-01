Ballou High School Alumni Association Inc
The Official BALLOU ALUMNI Association was organized; chartered and launched on September 1, 2014 for the purpose of enhancing student life at Frank W. Ballou Senior High School, a notable institution of higher learning. The BAA is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and both dues and donations are tax deductible.
Open Now
•
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Alumni Membership
The Frank W. Ballou Senior High School Alumni Association Inc., exists to conduct activities exclusively for charitable and educational purposes related to the betterment and support of BALLOU High School. Support your alumni association by filling out the membership form and submitting the annual dues either by mailing a check or pay by credit card through the PayPal.