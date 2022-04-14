Lessons for the 2022 year
June 26th
And We Heeded Them Not - Elder David A. Bednar
July 10th
Steady In The Storms - President Henry B. Eyring
July 24th
Fear Not; Believe Only! - Elder Jeffery Holland
August 14th
Following Jesus: Being A Peacemaker - Elder Neil L. Anderson
August 28th
Lessons At The Well - Susan H. Porter
September 11th
Your Divine Nature and Eternal Destiny - Elder Dale G. Renlund
September 25th
The Covenant Path: The Way To Eternal Life - Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran
October 9th
The Power of Spiritual Momentum - President Russell M. Nelson
October 23rd
Then Will I Make Weak Things Become Strong - Elder Kevin S. Hamilton
November 13th
In Awe Of Christ and His Gospel - Elder Ulisses Soares
