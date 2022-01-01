BEMER with Coach B...Better Circulation...Better Health...Better Life via Disruptive Innovation!!
Dotti Berry was born to coach. Working with entrepreneurs, athletes and everyday people, she's committed to helping every individual remember how good it feels to feel good!
Life changing for Pickleball players!
BEMER keeps the cell well by improving blood flow, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to the cells, and enhancing elimination of metabolic wastes. This translates to more energy, faster recovery from injuries and quicker recovery. Coach B loves helping to prosTyson McGuffin, Leigh/Anna Leigh Waters, Sarah Ansboury and Callie Smith. Watch short video with Callie, rolling over to our website. Click on "benefits" and "performance" for more feedback from athletes in multiple sports!
BEMER impact on Tyson McGuffin & Callie Smith
Detox the cell to get well! Whether you're a world-class or weekend warrior athlete, BEMER is your ticket to improved health, your true wealth!
Life changing for everyday people!
Need more energy or better sleep? BEMER is the answer! Watch this short video and discover how to be ageless...24 hours a day 7 days a week! Afterwards, review our website to learn more or text Coach B at 1-888-440-9780 to set up an appointment!