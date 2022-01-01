Life changing for Pickleball players!

BEMER keeps the cell well by improving blood flow, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to the cells, and enhancing elimination of metabolic wastes. This translates to more energy, faster recovery from injuries and quicker recovery. Coach B loves helping to prosTyson McGuffin, Leigh/Anna Leigh Waters, Sarah Ansboury and Callie Smith. Watch short video with Callie, rolling over to our website. Click on "benefits" and "performance" for more feedback from athletes in multiple sports!