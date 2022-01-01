BES-TEX Supply

BES-TEX Supply, LLC is the premier lawn and landscape supply store in San Angelo, TX and the surrounding area. Our staff is highly knowledgeable and is willing to "go the extra mile" to help you with all of your landscape questions. We offer specialty landscape products including insecticides, herbicides, fertilizers, mulch and landscape tools and edging. BES-TEX also has a great selection of Outdoor Power Equipment and Zero-Turn Mowers from top brands such as STIHL, ECHO, shindaiwa, Bear-Cat, Billy Goat, SCAG, Walker and Hustler as well as a well-stocked inventory of parts, fuel and accessories. If your equipment or mower is in need of service, our full-service shop can work on most 2-cycle and 4-cycle engines. Come see us Today!!!!