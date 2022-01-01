Cheap Things for Good Betta Care.
Heater for 5 Gal Tank
15w submersible heater
5 Gallon Starter Kit (no heater)
$30 5 gallon starter kit with filter, lid, light, and tank
$5 Natural Gravel
Natural Gravel for betta tank. 5lb should be enough for a 5 gallon tank (1lb/gal)
Silk Plant
fabric plant that won’t hurt your fish’s fins.
Aquascaping rocks
natural rocks for your tank
Wood for tank
natural wood for aquascaping
Water conditioner
add this to ur tank when you set it up
Live Plants
Snail-Free live plants
Care guide
look through this for more info, also do your own research.
