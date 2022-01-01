Bella Gaïa By Carine + AddMe NOW tag

First Lady Jackie Kennedy once said, "Pearls are always appropriate." My name is Carine, I’m a designer and founder of Bella Gaïa by Carine and I too believe the same! We specialize primarily in pearl fashion jewelry and anything that connects to the purpose of protecting and saving our beautiful Earth. Bela Gaïa means beautiful Earth. BGBC also means Bon genre, Bon chic in French which is where I am from. Choose BGBC for good style and class! The AddMe NOW tag and digital business card are a part of our brand as well. We believe in being paperless: “Save trees, save Earth!”