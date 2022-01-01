Brandon Gerald Productions LLC

Brandon Gerald Productions LLC (A holdings company), founded on December 21st, 2016, is a corporation located in Queens NY. Founded by Gerald Roberts, and was owned and operated by Gerald Roberts and Brandon Tranquille. Subsidiaries: BGP Radio. ​ While having its own subsidiaries BGP sponsors and invests in other brands, organizations, businesses and projects. Subsequent services include Logo revamp, social media revamp, content, branding and other resource. Contact us via social media. ​ In May of 2019 BGP Radio is subsequently now SGP Radio ​ As of June 10th, 2019 Brandon Gerald Productions LLC is owned and operated by Brandon Reid, Gerald Roberts and Sarafina Jeanty. As of November 18th, 2020 Brandon Gerald Productions LLC is owned and operated By Brandon Reid, Gerald Roberts, Sarafina Jeanty and Richard Rogers ​ Introducing our new subsidiary Diamond Cash Incentives ​ 5% of proceeds go towards charities/causes of our choice ​ Gerald Roberts and Sarafina Jeanty also donate to a variety of causes/charities ​ Phone: 347-983-3134 Email: [email protected] (email us to get a copy of our business plan with "Business Plan" in the subject)