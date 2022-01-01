Bill Hartley

I'm best know for being an investigator/host/tech guy of Destination America's hit show Ghosts of Shepherdstown seasons 1 and 2. I'm I've also been seen on Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal and the RIP Files as both a guest, photographer and producer. I've spend a life in the search of the paranormal and founded the paranormal investigation teams the Greater Maryland Paranormal Society and the Finger Lakes Paranormal Research and Investigations. I am currently working on a book called "I'm not crazy but..." that will not only go over my life and investigations over the years but will also give in full detail the behind the scenes life on Ghosts of Shepherdstown. I'm a collector of all things Star Wars and I'm working on what might become a new show that I'm not only planing being on with my wonderful wife but I'll be producing should it be picked up.