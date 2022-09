Black At It Podcast

It's time for you to get Black At It, live your life out loud, and love yourself for it. Too much code-switching and microaggressions got you down? Is it time to make your dreams a priority? Join Gayle and Tia as they lead you into the next phase of your life. They'll take you on adventures, talk about a variety of provocative topics, and introduce you to inspiring Black women who are doing their thing. It all goes down right here, every week.