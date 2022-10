PROPANE GASSMOBBB

Chicago native , CEO/founder of GASSMOBBB , and up & coming artist, PROPANE has a lot more in store ! He told everybody “I gotta get mine & I’m not wasting no time” and from the looks of it , he wasn’t playing ! The unpredictable , yet guided artist has been coming out blazing & working non- stop , and has been committed to perfecting his craft . Follow him on his journey so you can see how he paints the picture and turns his music unto the perfect image .