𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓
A place for all of Midknight's business endeavors past and present.
Luminescence
The 3rd album, which saw the turn to more heavy rock/pop for MK and pushed her to superstardom
nevermore
Midknight’s 4th project which saw a return to the alternative genre, darker than ever before
Burlesque Soundtrack
Produced by GD, this soundtrack was released during Midknight’s Droplet Era along with its movie.
breakup with your girlfriend, im bored
Greatest Hits: MK’s top 3 single from their debut. The song is a zeitgeist of their early sound
on my mind (ft Diordashian & VenusxAura)
Greatest Hits: MK’s first true venture into pop, the song went top 5 and is a fan favorite
kingdom come
Greatest Hits: the demonic fall from grace shown in the video earned MK a stammy and a #1 single
benched (ft Bardimilfs)
Greatest Hits: the first collab with BM Midknight had, the song went #1 and experimented with dance
the devil’s tango
Greatest Hits: a popular single from Pieridae, the song went top 10 and won a VMA as well
materialistic
Greatest Hits: The song that marked a superstar turn for MK. The song was her 4th #1 single
babylon (Audio)
Greatest Hits: a top 3 single from Luminescence, the pop song was an lgbt anthem and won a stammy
kisses down low [ Lost Link ]
Greatest Hits: a smooth, sexual droplet single, the song peaked at #2 and is a beloved fan favorite
sushi for breakfast
Greatest Hits: sushi is one of MK’s biggest hits, showing a more sexually explicit side of her
fever (ft Ariancgnd & Selah)
Greatest Hits: a mega collab, the song went #1 on VC & #1 on SS months later after MK’s release
when i grow up (ft Trapliyah)
Greatest Hits: a duet with Trapliyah, WIGU was a huge success going #1 on both the charts and radio
positions
Greatest Hits: a promo single, the song received little promotion but was well loved by piers