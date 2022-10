BlackShadow

Hi. i’m TheBlackShadow👋 add me on snapchat for self created bitmoji story series entertainment.😄 just having fun🙂. i make gaming videos and create my own bitmoji storytelling series’ for all to see and hopefully provide some enjoyable entertainment. i’m not a competitive gamer. i play games for fun and to have a good time. add my snap if you want to watch my bitmoji storyline series. follow me in tiktok and youtube for gaming. 🤩 hope you enjoy! remember to smile. 💫 positivity ✨