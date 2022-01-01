Black Thumb Moto Garage

Black Thumb Moto Garage is a community of motorcycle enthusiasts who believe that authenticity is a way of life not just a fashion statement. Black Thumb's are ones who get their hands into virtually every facet of their lives. A black thumb feels an intrinsic need to modify, create, dream, tinker, renew, reconsider, and question. They learn throughout life questioning the status quo in order to understand and transcend better; sometimes eloquently other times with brute force. Part philosopher, part wrench monkey, all authentic and true to themselves. This is a community of motorcycle tinkerers, artisans, craftspeople, makers, and doers.