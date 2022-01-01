Kat Avila

Hi I’m Kat, working in the beauty industry for over 15 years. I’m so tired of seeing our clients struggling with their hair, skin and crazy diets. So We created an organic wholeness of life in the kitchen but we give all the credits of this blessing to my amazing and loving grandma Rosa 🌹 who I miss so much. She taught me all I know and leave behind a whole legacy that today We want to share with all of you. Because our purpose in this world is to help each other to become a better version of ourselves. We know that this is what my gramma would want me to do and she’s sending all her blessings to you all. So from the body to the soul I want to invite you to follow me on a journey into the world of organic health and gorgeous living and blessing from Rosa. 🌿