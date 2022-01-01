Stephanie Thompson

I'm a flower farmer who became a special events florist! I love seasonality, and I bring that to your wedding or event with specialty (all local!) blooms, blossoming branches, flowing (never stiff) stems that move with you as you take photos, laugh, walk down the aisle, and enjoy your day. All my flowers are romantic, charming, fresh cut, and over-deliver impressing guests. Spring and fall. I believe in being generous with blooms! Plus, I love working with people to create magic. I make it easy to communicate with me and get your needs met, all while you support local farms! It's good for you and the earth to flower your event with blooms all grown locally 🌼