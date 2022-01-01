Bop-Jae
Hello and welcome. My name is Betsy-Jane(BJ for short) although most of my social media has me by bop_jae. SM: You can follow me on TikTok and Instagram below @bop_jae Discounts: Use my code "bopjae" for 30% off when shopping at Serendrip.com and 20% off at OliviaFavs.com. Thank you for visiting. 💜
#EndSARS
This contains resources about this movement such as information to educate oneself and ways to help.
MVA Silver Hawks Speech and Debate.
Here's the link to my school's speech and debate team(of which I'm co-captain) and you'll find all the information you need including what we've done so far and how to support us. 💛
For Information Purposes Only.
Your contact information will not be released to the public. It is only requested to provide a means of communication when changes to the website occur.