BoredBillyNFT

Bored Billy Collection is a collection of 1,500 unique designed Billy Goats! Every Billy Goat is 1/1! Each drop will have 100 Billy goats with Rare as well as Super Rare Billy's! Every Bored Billy holder will receive a Bored Billy (from our next drop) for free and can suggest features for the next drop as well! Join the Bored Billy Gang and show off your Billy Goat Today!