Matthew Goodwin

The Brave and Creative Community Embraces the non-profit leader as artist, activator, and disruptor // In a world in need of hope, we seek out those in the trenches, those making mistakes and failing forward. The Podcast is a finely curated balance of inspirational storytelling and practical resources from those doing the work each day. We will highlight leaders from Non-profits of all sizes, as well as business and community leaders who are making a difference. Some wear suits, some overalls. Some wield a pen, others a brush. Everyone different yet vitally important.