Breakthrough Austin HST
Here are all the links you will need for upcoming events and resources to get ready for high school. ///// Aquí están los links que necesitará para los events y recursos para prepararse para high school.
10/28, 6:30-- HST Orientation/Orientación de HST
6:30pm On Wednesday, October 28th come learn about all your options for high school ///// A las 6:30pm, miercoles, 28 de octubre, venga para conocer todas las opciones de high school.
11/2, 6:30 -- LASA, St. Stephen's, & St. Andrew's
Monday, November 2nd, learn more about LASA, St. Stephen's Episcopal School, and St. Andrew's School. Current Breakthrough students who attend these schools will speak about their experience. ///// Lunes, 2 de noviembre, aprender más sobre LASA, St. Stephen's Episcopal School y St. Andrew's School. Estudiantes actuales de Breakthrough quien asisten a estas escuelas hablarán sobre su experiencia.
11/19 -- McCallum Fine Arts & Griffin School
Thursday, November 19th, learn more about McCallum Fine Arts Academy and Griffin School. Current Breakthrough students who attend these schools will speak about their experience. ///// Jueves, 19 de noviembre, aprender más sobre McCallum Fine Arts Academy and Griffin School. Estudiantes actuales de Breakthrough quien asisten a estas escuelas hablarán sobre su experiencia.
McCallum Fine Arts Academy
Griffin School
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA)
St. Andrew's School (SAS)
St. Stephen's Episcopal School (SSES)
San Juan Diego Catholic High School
