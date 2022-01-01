Brenda Sawyer
I am a retired elementary school teacher of eleven years and now a published Author of Encouraging Words For The Mind, Spirit And Soul, a collection of devotions taken from GIRLS WALKING WITH INTEGRITY EMPOWERING FOR DESTINY (GWWI)®️ where I am the Founder and CEO. (GWWI)®️ is a Christian Ministry where young women between the ages of eight and eighteen are encouraged and empowered to transform their lives through Biblical principles and teaching. I am also a writing coach of The Write Way Coach, where I help you write your story for the world.
Everyone has a story, so let me help you write yours. Remember, your story is about you, but not for you. Are you ready to bless the world with your story? Then let me help you through the process.
