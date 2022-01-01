Brenda Sawyer

I am a retired elementary school teacher of eleven years and now a published Author of Encouraging Words For The Mind, Spirit And Soul, a collection of devotions taken from GIRLS WALKING WITH INTEGRITY EMPOWERING FOR DESTINY (GWWI)®️ where I am the Founder and CEO. (GWWI)®️ is a Christian Ministry where young women between the ages of eight and eighteen are encouraged and empowered to transform their lives through Biblical principles and teaching. I am also a writing coach of The Write Way Coach, where I help you write your story for the world.