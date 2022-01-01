Brianna Bischoff

As an independent business owner for over a decade, Brianna attributes her success to her go-getter attitude, ability to listen to consumer's needs and concerns, create solutions, and her impeccable working ethic. She has built a strong network of friends and clients through her business and she is excited to share her love of meeting new people & building relationships, her eye for aesthetics, and strong contract negotiation skills to her clients. Brianna is an active leader in her daughter's Girl Scout Troop. Volunteers for the Sampson Elementary PTO, and various Cypress organizations. She enjoys taking her Golden Retrievers on Walks, cooking, traveling, and meeting new people.