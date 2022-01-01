Bring Tha Bass

We're the record label of the future! Starting off as an independent artist from Salisbury, MD the President of B.T.B Productions has built this company for indie artist with true music fans in mind. Our company was founded in November of 2020 and even in this historical time has made leaps and bounds in the world of Hip-Hop. Bring Tha Bass Productions is a full service productions company with in-house videography, graphic design, recording studio, and merchandise store. Recently we have added a podcast in place of B.T.B Radio which will allow us to interact with artist and the Hip-Hop Community or a more personal level. Our artist which we dubbed the B.T.B Troop or B.T.B Gorillaz come from different areas in the world and all walks of life. You can find out more information on each artist from their page on www.bringthabass.com As we grow, we aim to help other hard working indie artist do the same. B.T.B offers a growing variety of free and paid promotions for interested and accepted talent. This is our way of giving back, even if it's just a little bit! Last but not least! Please visit our B.T.B Fashion store and find yourself looking at our art fashion, & merchandise. All of our products are designed by B.T.B artist and we donate some of the proceeds to charity as well! Peace & Love, Bring Tha Bass