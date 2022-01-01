Brittany Ballard

Hey. My name is Brittany! I’m a cosmetologist in Brandon, MS. Hair and beauty has always been my passion, even as a little girl. So getting the chance to live my dream in my home town is honestly the coolest. I love all things color, but my favorite is when i get to work with vivids. When I’m not at the salon you can find me chasing around my little boy (his name is Camden-Tate), spending time with my amazing friends or enjoying a relaxing day at the lake. I would love have you come sit in my chair and share some laughs while working to your ultimate hair goals.